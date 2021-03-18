Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expands By 27.7%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

