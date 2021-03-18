Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Decreases By 21.6%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 586.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

