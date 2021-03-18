Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declines By 20.7%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 3,258,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,887. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

