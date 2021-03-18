Short Interest in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Decreases By 24.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DRIV opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

