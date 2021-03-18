Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Decreases By 18.4%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. Helix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

