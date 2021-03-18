Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreases By 20.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IMBBY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

IMBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

