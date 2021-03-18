Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rises By 33.1%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 751,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.