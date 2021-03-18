Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Drops By 24.1%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVVYF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 738,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,892. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

