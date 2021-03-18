Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 18.9%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

