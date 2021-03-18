Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 32.2%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 287,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

PDI stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

