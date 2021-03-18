Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Decreases By 21.5%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,302,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 2,934,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,020.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

