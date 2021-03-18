Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 22.4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

