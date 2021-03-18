Short Interest in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Grows By 24.8%

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

