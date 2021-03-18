Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Drops By 25.4%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VSBGF stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

