Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Decreases By 24.0%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,560.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

