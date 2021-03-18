Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SIEGY opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.