Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

