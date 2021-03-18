Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.74. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $34.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.