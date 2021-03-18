Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $6.77. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 42,713 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

