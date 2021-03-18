Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE SGFY opened at $29.78 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

