Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,842 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Silvergate Capital worth $90,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

NYSE SI traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $169.01. 23,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

