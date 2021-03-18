Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.4 days.

Shares of SINGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

