SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.12 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $256.12 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,423,422 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.