SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 529228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Specifically, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

