Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

