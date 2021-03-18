Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $688,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

