Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $860,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

JCOM opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.