Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.