Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

