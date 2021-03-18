SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

SMTGY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.