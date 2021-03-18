Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 1,592,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,155,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

