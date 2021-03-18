Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMSI stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $278.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

