Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $278.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

