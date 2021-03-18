Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 298,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

