SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Announces Earnings Results

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Shares of SMTX remained flat at $$5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

