SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%.

SMTC stock remained flat at $$5.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.59. SMTC has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

