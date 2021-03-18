Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 35,553 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SNAP traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 22,202,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,747,518. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

