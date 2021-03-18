Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

