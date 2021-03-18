Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 11th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

SNGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

