Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 312.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 500,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

