South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $25.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.