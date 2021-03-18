South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.