South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

