S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

