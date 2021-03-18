SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $718.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.