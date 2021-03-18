Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

