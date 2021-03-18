Spirent Communications plc Plans None Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPMYY shares. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

