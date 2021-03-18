Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 134,306 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

