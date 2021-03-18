Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $49,563.54 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80.

SPLK stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.84. 2,252,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.22 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

