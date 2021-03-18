Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $76,731.12 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -39.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

